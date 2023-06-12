Jennifer Lopez kicks off summer in a stunning printed maxi dress

Summer weather is perfect for maxi dresses. JAN therefore tipped one after the other, such as this recent Ibiza-style dress by Mango. Jennifer Lopez also seems to be a fan of the long dress, as she showed off when exiting a taxi in LA.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You might be able to find the same content in another format, or you might be able to find more information on their web site.

jennifer lopez in summer outfit

There are really two ways you can go with maxi dresses. Flip-flops underneath – for a casual look – or high heels – for days when things might be a little more festive. Well, you know what JLo thinks about it by now; His legs can take a lot. The style icon stepped out of the car in sky-high heels with a platform on which we also see the Gucci logo. On the other hand, she bought her maxi dress from La Doubleje, a Milan-based label. Despite her bright white sandals—those style rules she ignores when she’s named Jennifer Aniston—Lopez chose a bright red bag. one from Hermès; She won’t do it for less. You can find the dress below.