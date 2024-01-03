Jennifer Lopez played the sexy attitude card at the event: openwork skirt and bikini top

Jennifer Lopez has a busy daily life. The face of a lingerie brand, she is also preparing a new album and a film. At the same time, Singer is also present in many films, like Mother, It was released on Netflix in May last year. But a thriller titled Atlas, scheduled for release in 2024, is also still on the table. Jennifer Lopez continues to upload more intimate photos on her social networks. And this time, the actress decided to reveal herself in a low-cut tube skirt. Along with wearing a bra of the same color as the skirt, she also wears a jacket of the same color. A very sexy outfit, which once again suits her perfectly. And according to the comments left under her post, her fans loved the look!

Jennifer Lopez: stars in a new Netflix movie

That’s why Jennifer Lopez gets great success in all her careers. His new film, Atlas, there is already consensus. In fact, J.Lo plays a government analyst named Atlas Shepard, who is deeply skeptical of artificial intelligence. But when a robot, resident of another planet, decides to rebel, she will take her courage into both hands. Jennifer Lopez then must save humanity and has no choice but to rely on Artificial Intelligence, The actress stars alongside a five-star cast: Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Mark Strong, Abraham Popula, and Lana Parrilla.

The first pictures of this new feature film surfaced on social networks. However, Netflix has not yet given a specific release date. So we will have to wait for a few more weeks or a few months to find Jennifer Lopez as a heroine who has come to save planet Earth from a robot rebellion. A very different role, but we are sure it will suit her to perfection.