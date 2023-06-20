Jennifer Lopez Shares Ben Affleck’s Shirtless Selfie for Father’s Day

celebritiesJennifer Lopez (53) celebrated Father’s Day last Sunday with an adorable photo collage of her husband Ben Affleck (50). He shared a few pictures on Instagram and Twitter, in which the actor can be seen flaunting his toned abs in a mirror selfie.

“Daddy Appreciation Post,” Jennifer Lopez began her post. She then wishes “Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads”. She also expresses her admiration for Ben: “We love you and we appreciate you more than you will ever know.”



Throwback to the 2000s

On Instagram, JLo also shared a video that shows some loved-up moments from their relationship, including a throwback from when they were dating in the early 2000s. They officially started a relationship in 2002, after which they decided to get engaged in the same year. But in 2004 that fairy tale came to an end. Years later, in 2021, they found their way back to each other and a year later, in July 2022, they finally managed to marry each other.



When Ben and Jennifer married last year, they suddenly had twins. He became stepfather to Max and Emma, ​​the children Jennifer had with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 15 years earlier. But the opposite happened as well, with Jennifer also becoming stepmother to his children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“Ben has been a great father figure to our kids”

“Ben is a great father figure to his kids,” Lopez said on the Today Show last month. She continued: “Because he has three beautiful kids of his own and then there’s us and yet he’s fantastic. He really takes on the challenge and that’s why they love him so much. They appreciate him and so do I.” Am.

“PS: Shoutout to BGA”

Affleck’s ex, Jennifer Garner, also made a small mention of Ben in her Instagram post. “PS: Shout out to BGA – no one loves their kids like you love ours. Happy Father’s Day, Ben!” She wrote. The ‘PGI’ refers to his full name: Benjamin Geza Affleck.



