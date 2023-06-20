Jennifer Lopez shows off Ben Affleck’s abs in ‘daddy appreciation post’

“Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing fathers in the world. We love you and appreciate you more than you know,” reads J.Lo’s dad appreciation post. He shares the 50-year-old Oscar winner’s abs and shoulders with his nearly 250 million followers on Instagram K’s tattoos for free.” He’s a great dad. It brings tears to my eyes,” Lopez says of her husband in the attached video clip. “He’s truly the best father I’ve ever seen.”

Lopez and Affleck married last summer in Las Vegas, making this the fourth wedding for J.Lo and Affleck’s second marriage. Jennifer Lopez has 15-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben Affleck has three teenage children from his relationship with Jennifer Garner.

Read this also. Jennifer Lopez is being criticized for giving up drinking even though she herself is a non-drinker and her husband was once a drug addict

Lopez and Affleck, also known as “Bennifer”, were engaged in 2002 as well. However, their wedding, which was to take place in September 2003, got postponed and they ended their relationship in 2004.