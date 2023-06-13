Jennifer Lopez wears a maxi dress in Los Angeles

With the official arrival of the summer season, it is time to adapt our wardrobes to the rising temperatures. In other words, now is the time to adopt more lightweight, comfortable outfits. Last weekend, Jennifer Lopez offered a valuable lesson on how to beat the heat in style. The singer is wearing the perfect maxi dress.

jennifer lopez wears maxi dress

we spot the singer and marry meThe actress with her family in Los Angeles. Jennifer Lopez looked like the epitome of summer in a geometric print maxi dress from La Doubleje, with a retro-inspired collar and peplum sleeves. The resortwear label is known for its fun summery prints, inspired by the colors and patterns of Italian culture, from ceramics to churches.

To complete the look, the star added a pair of white Gucci platform sandals embellished with silver monograms. She also wore a pair of Chloé Aviator sunglasses in Sunset Tone. To add even more color to her look, she picked her red Constance bag by Hermès, which comes from the Parisian fashion house’s extensive bag collection. J. As expected from Lo, the outfit was completed with an array of exquisite jewelry. She wore gold earrings and rings from Jenny Fisher and a pretty bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels.

It goes without saying that a breezy maxi dress will last through the scorching summer months. But as Jennifer Lopez shows: The bolder the print, the better.

This article was originally published by Vogue UK.