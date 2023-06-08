Jennifer Lopez’s ‘The Mother’ Is Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ Short Work



Martin Scorsese has already made several top-notch movies. One of his most recent projects, the irishmanHe made it for Netflix, but a new film has made sure Scorsese’s blockbuster is no longer among the 10 most-watched movies.

it’s all about Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez. She plays a hit man who is hiding from her criminal ex-boyfriend. In order to ‘disappear’, he gave his daughter up for adoption years ago, but even then things go wrong…

When his violent past comes back to haunt him, he is forced to team up with a CIA agent to save his daughter. If you haven’t seen the trailer for Blockbuster, check it out below.

despite the fact that Mother While it doesn’t score equally well everywhere (43% on Rotten Tomatoes and 5.6 on IMDb), the film does well on Netflix. In the first 24 days, the blockbuster was viewed no less than 229,300,000 hours.

it means that Mother currently ranked 8th purple Heart And unforgivable leaves behind. as a result of this the irishman now out of top 10

