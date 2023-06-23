Jensen Ackles throws his hood in the ring to play Batman

Robert Pattinson is Batman, isn’t he? Well not in James Gunn’s DC Universe. Now that the Batfleck is out the door, we don’t really know who Batman is in the main DC live-action universe, because while Michael Keaton and (corrected) have appeared, it’s not exactly confirmed that either of them will be reprising the role. Will be together to play again. Get ready for the upcoming Batman: The Brave and the Bold movie.

However, one actor who would love to step into the iconic cowl and cape is Soldier Boy himself, Jensen Ackles, who said in conversation with Deadline at the Jus in Bello convention in Italy: “I mean, can I do it? Sure. Would I want to do it? Sure.”

However, when interviewing with The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal, Ackles mocked the Chilean-American star by saying: “Will I be mad if Pedro Pascal finds it? Yes. God bless you, Pedro. You just keep hitting it, buddy. Let me know if you get anything.”

However, Ackles, who has voiced the DC character in several animation projects over the years, clarified that Batman “favorite superhero of all time” is and that ” it Prefer” If only he got the chance to bring his performance on The Dark Knight to the big screen.