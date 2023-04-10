Jeremy Renner recovering from an accident, walks with his family

Jeremy Renner, 52, after nearly dying, has been sharing private moments with his fans. The star was photographed alongside his children and some family members having fun in a park last Tuesday (06/03). The famous actor, who faces the “Archer hawk” one of the greatest cinema successes, he has shared with followers on his social network, each phase and progress of his arduous recovery. Jeremy confessed that the incident caused him not only physical damage, but also psychological damage. According to his representatives at the time, the star of the Marvel universe would have broken more than 30 bones, undergoing several surgeries.

Actor Jeremy Renner rides a scooter in an amusement park (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Movie hero from the Marvel universe, poses next to family members during a walk in the park (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The accident described by him would have occurred during cleaning in front of the residence he maintains in the state of Nevada, USA. Information obtained by some media sources at the time of the accident, while handling the machine, which weighs as much as a truck, the star would have been seriously run over, being then taken in critical condition by helicopter rescuers. He recently joked about the situation he experienced: “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone, but I’ve been replenished and replenished with love – and titanium”, joked. Since then, the American has shown all the praise for his return to routine”, he recalled in a good mood.

Jeremy Renner interpreter of the character “Hawk Archer” and Hailee Steinfeld during a scene from the movie “Avengers” (Photo: Disclosure)

Renner, who confessed to having written a farewell letter to the family, seems to be a little closer to their coexistence. “Good Morning America”the interpreter of the hero Clint Barton, even described what words he would have written on the cell phone screen:“So I’m taking notes on my phone,” confessed the emotional actor, saying that:“They were the last words to my family”, starting to cry right away. “If I had been there alone, it would have been a horrible way to die. And it certainly would have… certainly”, confessed. In the images published by the actor, it is possible to see that the star still uses a kind of crutch to get around, but the moment of relaxation between him and his family is perceived, posing playfully for photos., where he captioned: “Breaking my way as best I can”, to then write: “I did magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family”put on the laughs.