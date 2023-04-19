Jeremy Renner thanks fans and colleagues for birthday wishes



Photo: Instagram/Jeremy Renner / Modern Popcorn

Actor Jeremy Renner, interpreter of Hawkeye in Marvel films and series, thanked the affection he received from Marvel fans and colleagues who congratulated him on his 52nd birthday, celebrated at the hospital where he is recovering from a serious accident with a take snow.

During his birthday on Saturday (7/1), the actor received several messages from fans. One of the most heartwarming messages was sent by track and field program The Base Chicago, which shared an Instagram video of kids on the show holding up signs that spell “Renner” and singing along to rapper 50 Cent’s “In da Club.”

“I love you all so much! Thank you,” Renner wrote in response to the clip. “You made my spirit sing!” Then the actor shared the video on his Twitter.

In addition to fan messages, Renner also received congratulations from some of his Marvel co-stars, such as Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop’s interpreter) and Chris Evans (Captain America).

“Happy birthday to one of the toughest guys I know! Sending you lots of love,” Evans wrote on his Instagram Stories along with a photo of him and Renner.

On Friday (6/1), Renner was already grateful to the medical team that provides him with care. “Thank you to the renowned ICU team for starting this journey,” wrote the actor, posting a photo in which he appeared surrounded by professionals who performed two surgeries on his body.

Renner’s recovery journey must still be a long one. According to information obtained by TMZ, the actor suffered chest contusion and orthopedic injuries after being run over by the machine. There are reports that his body was crushed under the weight of the 6.5-tonne rig, equivalent to more than three cars.

Despite the situation, the artist has shown good humor by updating fans about his recovery through his Instagram profile. He even joked, in a video where his sister washed his hair, that it was a “spa day”.