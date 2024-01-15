Jesse Esquerra had a great performance in New York Yankees spring training

One of the best news this offseason came from a Cuban prospect jesse escarra signed and invited spring training By new York Yankees, At the age of 28, the catcher, first baseman and outfielder is looking to carve out a spot for himself on the roster of the league’s most storied team. mlb,

During this winter they played in Puerto Rico Ponce Lions and together in mexico guasavae cotton tree, In the Puerto Rican League he hit .243/.317/.340 with one home run, 15 RBIs in 38 at bats.





For Aztec Lands, he hit .238/.421/.357 with six RBI, one home run and 10 hits in 13 games. After playing with the Baltimore Orioles in AAA and AA through 2023, he was signed this offseason new York Yankees,

This player of Cuban origin has joined training new York Yankees, There he has shown many of the qualities that make him an interesting player who can contribute to a strong Bronx team.

Jesse Esquerra hits a home run to right field for the New York Yankees

With 40 days left before the regular season begins, teams are working out the details to start it off in the best possible way. is one of those people to whom his fans owe a huge debt new York Yankees Who wants to advance and advance to the playoffs in 2024 world Series, To do this, they need the best players available on their roster.

One of those who wants to stand out spring training this is cuba jesse escarra Joe’s vying for a spot on the roster new York Yankees, This Saturday, February 17, escarra Showed his power with one hitter in the bullpen where he faced Rum Marinacio,

Facing the right-hander’s first pitch, the Cuban catcher swung in vain and struck out his first. Then, he fouled out on the left wing and entered an inconvenient count of two strikes with no balls. In this tough count, the left-handed wearer of number 79 hit a huge hit that left the field behind the fences in right and left field at GMS Field in Tampa, Florida. This was reflected by a Video recorded by Alfredo Alvarez With the base completed from the site.