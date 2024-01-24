Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard on memory and chemistry

“It’s a very intuitive part of me. When your entire life is based on survival instincts, you can’t really move forward with logical thinking,” says Memory Star Jessica Chastain. “It’s this energy of fight or flight all the time.”

Chastain, speaking during a virtual press conference Memory Writer/director Michelle Franco and co-star Peter Sarsgaard star as a survivor looking for closure. Her character, Sylvia, is a recovering alcoholic and she hides the roots of her addiction deep in her memory banks. Old wounds resurface when Saul (Sarsgaard) sits at his table at a high school reunion. Without saying anything, Sylvia suddenly leaves the party. However, Saul visits her home with a charmed smile. Without a single word being spoken between the two, Memory Leaves an unsettling feeling that reflects Sylvia’s battle of flight impulses.

For Franco, Memory Even after the 2020 award, he continues the cinema of restlessness new orders, But as Sylvia and Saul confront the past, the film gradually reveals a surprisingly sweet side to his work. “I wanted to make a movie about broken people, about two characters who shouldn’t have a second chance at love or anything in life,” Franco says. “Two people the society is asking to keep quiet and retire from life.”

telling an authentic story

Chastain says the appeal of playing Sylvia was the complexity and lack of clichés in telling the story of a recovering addict and sexual assault survivor. Chastain says, “I loved that Sylvia felt like an authentic human being, a person who was making very complex decisions and who wasn’t always responsible for how she lived her life.” “The thing that stuck with me when I was shooting was the idea of ​​his daughter and the relationship between them. This helps keep him alive for approx. Chastain says working with Brooke Timbers, the young actress who played Sylvia’s daughter Anna, provided a point of connection. Despite Sylvia’s troubles and her habit of distrusting everyone in her life (note the number of locks on her doors), she strives to be a better parent than her mother (Jessica Harper).

Sarsgaard admits that the early scenes in which Saul drives Sylvia home were the most challenging. Playing a character suffering from dementia, Sarsgaard explains that Saul could not reveal himself to the audience. “There’s a story point that I need to address as an actor. “One thing audiences think about me that’s not true is that you don’t want to act out of character just to satisfy the plot and the story,” says Sarsgaard. “But I wanted it from the beginning. The role should be enjoyable.” While Saul seems completely insane from Sylvia’s point of view, Sarsgaard plays him as a gentle romantic. “I wanted it to be a story about a man who has a condition, not about a man who has his own condition.”

showdown

Both Sylvia and Saul’s secrets explode in a riveting scene Memoryfocus of. Sylvia takes Saul into the forest and makes him sit on a log. In a brilliant feat of acting that defies the expected tete-a-tete, Sylvia confronts Saul in the hopes of awakening his memory. She tells him that he was one of the boys who sexually assaulted her during high school. However, Saul replies blankly. He seems to have no memory of these events.

Chastain recalls, “As Sylvia, I’m sure as Jessica, I was so excited to do that scene.” “I felt powerful, like, ‘I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life and I’m going to kill him.’ I had the energy of a cat playing with a mouse.”

However, the absence of explosive drama is what makes the confrontation so impactful. Sylvia wants a fight and Saul can’t allow it. Franco heightens this tension with a long take that places both actors on either side of the frame as Sylvia tries to harass Saul.

Chastain explains, “We don’t rehearse much of anything with Michelle – she captures it all on camera the first time.” “The beautiful way Peter responded in that scene was that he didn’t match my energy. Part of the chemistry is that when two people are holding different rhythms or different energies and they don’t match each other, there is tension in the difference. He was so quiet, so sweet, so confused. That was exactly the opposite of what Sylvia expected. She wanted to fight. She was ready to draw blood. Chastain says she felt a pivot of power shifting between the characters. By the end of the scene, she remembers having hot tears streaming down her face and feeling as if Sylvia had lost.

On faith and chemistry

“The wonderful thing about Mitchell’s way of working is that he doesn’t cover a scene,” says Chastain. “He figures out where the camera needs to be and he can move from take to take. Is. He doesn’t really worry about consistency because we’re not matching anything. Each scene is basically one take. When you have more than one actor in the frame, you can surprise each other.

Sarsgaard, who won a Best Actor award at the Venice Film Festival for his performance, says he saw the scene as a romantic one. For Saul, being led into the wilderness by a beautiful woman he admires offers a chance for a relationship. But he was stunned by Sylvia’s aggressive reaction. “By the end of the scene I say, ‘What do I know about myself?'” reflects Sarsgaard. “Maybe I’m not me. This may be the reason why I do not match him in terms of anger. I’m at a place in my life (as Saul) where anything can be true, anything is possible.

He echoes Chastain’s thoughts on their chemistry and says Memory Often this comes about when actors listen to each other and respond accordingly. “Chemistry is something that exists because we are both open to listening. It’s just going back and forth,” he says, indicating their coordination with his hand. “You can’t really make it up. If someone isn’t in line with it, it’s not going to happen.”





Representation of dementia and addiction

The actor says he drew on his experiences watching his uncle suffer from dementia to explore Saul’s reactions. “Dementia is just a condition. “This is the obstacle that stands in the way of him achieving what he wants,” says Sarsgaard. “A big part of his struggle was how people around him were reacting to the diagnosis. ” Saul’s family is overprotective of him in the same way that Sylvia is overprotective of Anna from the world. As the love story between Saul and Sylvia develops, it equally becomes a drama about their right to claim their own agency.

Chastain, meanwhile, gives the best portrayal of a recovering addict in film. Memory Sylvia’s recovery takes place in reality at the beginning of the film, when Chastain attends an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. Real survivors share their stories while Sylvia listens sympathetically. Chastain says she had no idea what Franco’s plans were for the scene until she arrived on location. “You don’t have to look like an actor in a scene when everyone else is exposing this rawness, this vulnerability and this humanity,” she says.

“You don’t want to pretend it’s there, so how do you dig deep inside yourself and make it as real as possible for yourself? The whole movie was like that for me in every aspect, not only AA, but also where Sylvia works,” says Chastain, whose character is a social worker. “That was a real house where residents lived. I was serving them lunch and the camera would move around and capture my conversations and moments while I was working there.”

a serious picture

Franco says everyone at the AA meeting agreed to be on camera and he drew on the experience to create Sylvia’s story. “They’re survivors, and I have a lot of respect for them,” Franco says. The director notes that he opens up Memory With an anniversary scene that included similar milestones in recovery for other people in their lives.

“The broken people you see here and there every day, we never know what people are going through.”

Memory Now running in select theatres.

« Previous article

HKHS Podcast Book 6, Chapter 18 Next Post »

Sundance: Sebastian Review

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement