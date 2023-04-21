Jessica Chastain explains video in which she refuses to sign the book The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

After a viral video on TikTok, the actress explained why she did not sign a copy of the book written by Taylor Jenkins Reid

After a video that went viral on TikTok, the actress Jessica Chastain explained on his twitter the reason for having refused to autograph a copy of Evelyn Hugo’s Seven Husbandsbook bestseller from Taylor Jenkins Reid, which is soon to be adapted in theaters, with Chastain a fan favorite for the lead role.

On TikTok, which can be seen below, the Oscar-winning actress is seen refusing to sign the book when a fan asks after a screening of The Doll’s House, a play starring Chastain on Broadway. She says: “I can’t sign this, just because I’m not doing this”.

In a thread on twitter, Jessica Chastain explained the situation and what he meant when he said he wasn’t “making” the film. She said:

“Fans have asked me several times to sign books I’m not contractually bound to. Because it feels wrong, like I’m taking credit for someone else’s work, I say I can’t sign because I’m not doing that. It doesn’t mean I read a bad script. I know how excited many of you are about adaptations. Please don’t read too much into this video. There is no news about anything. Except I’m on stage until June 10th. Hope to see you.”

Launched in 2017, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and is a historical fiction – that is, based on a historical period, but presenting a fictional story, in this case that of Evelyn Hugo, an old Hollywood movie star who decides to give one last interview telling everything about her life of glamor and scandal.

The book will be adapted into a film by Netflix. The film will be produced by writer Taylor Jenkins Reid with Margaret Chernin, while Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere) will write the script.

