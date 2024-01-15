Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, Anne Hathaway… all star at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards

With two weeks to go before the Oscars, awards season is in full swing. This weekend, in Santa Monica, the Film Independent Spirit Awards celebrated the driving force of independent cinema, the seventh art and the source of awards at the largest festivals. This year, members of Film Independent, the arts organization that produces the Los Angeles Film Festival, crowned the filmmaker celine song Best Director for past life And jeffrey wrightBest Leading Actor for American fiction, Da’Vine Joy Randolph And Dominic Cessa Nominated for Best Actress in a Secondary Role and Best Revelation respectively Winter vacation, sammy burch Won the prestigious Best First Screenplay Award for may december, towards the series, merciless And the last of us Were rewarded.

Overcome by trite-mania, the voters of Film Independent put anatomy of fall In the spotlight: Justin Truitt’s film, co-written with arthur harariWas awarded the Best International Film Award. A new award across the Atlantic for the French director, whose feature film had won six Cesars just hours ago.

In terms of looks, three favorites for this blue carpet. In the tone-on-tone register, special mention to Jessica Chastain and her stunning cobalt dress by Oscar de la Renta, with fringed threads and cutout details. The other major dress of the evening was worn by Natalie Portman, who chose a red floral dress designed by Balmain. Anne Hathaway, she enjoys mixing fashion week and awards season. For the occasion, the actress chose a dazzling Valentino jumpsuit with sequins and embellishments, paired with natural beauty and a coiffed hairstyle, for a highly edgy cool-California look.

A look at the stars in attendance at the Film Independent Spirit Awards: