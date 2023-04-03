Jessica Chastain stars in The Savant miniseries

Jessica Chastainthe star of George & Tammywill star in the eight-episode miniseries The Savantby Melissa James Gibson, co-creator of Anatomy of a Scandal.

Apple TV+’s new dramatic bet is inspired by a true story – published by the magazine Cosmopolitan – written by journalist Andrea Stanley, who will also be a consultant for the series. Although not many details have been released, it is known that the story is based on the 2019 article, Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?which reveals details about a researcher top secretknown as Savant, who infiltrate hate groups online to take down the most violent men in the country.

Executive production is in charge of the protagonist herself, along with Gibson, who will also be the showrunner from the series. Matthew Heineman (A Private War) will accumulate two positions, also executive producer and director.

beyond George & TammyChastain’s catalog of television projects also includes series such as Law & Order: Trial by Jury, blackbeard It is Scenes from a Marriage. In addition, he was recently part of the cast of the film The Eyes of Tammy Fayein a role that earned her the Oscar for Best Actress in the 2022 edition of the awards.