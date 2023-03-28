Jessica Chastain will be an elite investigator in the miniseries “The Savant” – Cinevisão

After having played country music star Tammy Wynette in “George & Tammy”, Jessica Chastain (355) has been announced for a new miniseries titled “The Savant“, in which she will play an undercover elite investigator. The actress is also attached as a producer of this project for Apple TV +.

Based on a true story that was published in Cosmopolitan in 2019, the eight-episode miniseries will feature Chastain as an activist who infiltrates online hate groups. Andrea Stanley, who wrote the article, will consult on the series, which will be produced by Fifth Season and Anonymous Content.

The actress will play a woman known only by her pseudonym “The Savant”, who delved deep into online hotbeds of hate and fanaticism, and infiltrated their ranks in order to prevent large-scale terrorist attacks.

While preparing for the new television project, Chastain already has in post-production two films that will be released in theaters in the near future, the drama “Memory”, in which he acts alongside Peter Sarsgaard, and the thriller “Mothers’ Instinct” , with Anne Hathaway. In addition to these, she is announced to appear opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the live-action adaptation of the video game “Tom Clancy’s The Division”.