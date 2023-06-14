Jessie J cried seeing her son for the first time: British singer shares intimate photos of childbirth celebrities

celebritiesJessie J (35) and her partner Channan Coleman (39) have a son of exactly one month. To celebrate, the British singer shared intimate photos of her birth on her social media. They are very personal. When the singer sees her son for the first time, she cannot hold back her tears. The boy has been named Sky Safir Cornish Coleman.


