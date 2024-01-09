“JetBlue CEO resigns, to be replaced by Joanna Geraghty”. daily list

jetblue Said on Monday that the CEO Robin Hayes Will resign next month and will be replaced by the airline’s president, Joanna GeraghtyWho will be the first woman to lead a major American airline.

Geraghty, 51, joined jetblue in 2005 and has played a leading role at the New York-based airline in recent years, including president and chief operating officer in 2018.

Geraghty said she was honored to get the new job and added that she was looking forward to “executing our strategic initiatives, returning to profitable growth and generating sustainable value for shareholders.”

“The extraordinary challenges and pressures of this job have taken their toll, and after following my doctor’s advice and talking to my wife, I now have the time to focus more on my health and well-being,” Hayes said in a statement. The time has come.”

The change at the top will take place on February 12. This happens when jetblue Waiting for a federal judge in Boston to decide whether he can buy Spirit Airlines Soon it made a $3.8 billion bid to rival America’s largest airlines. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit to block the deal, and the case went to trial last fall.

Hayes, 57, is a former British Airways executive who joined jetblue In 2008 and became CEO in 2015. He inspired to start the airline transatlantic flights and build partnerships in the Northeast American Airlines, However, the deal with American dissolved after the Justice Department successfully filed a lawsuit to void it.

jetblue It is the country’s sixth-largest airline by revenue, just behind the fifth-largest airline. alaska airlines, Hess has sought a merger for several years to move closer to American, Delta, United and Southwest in size.

JetBlue tried to buy Virgin America In 2016, but Alaska Airlines outbid. In 2022, Hayes won when JetBlue beat out Frontier to land a deal with Spirit, the nation’s largest low-fare airline.