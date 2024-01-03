JetBlue is celebrating its 24th anniversary with discounts on its trips

The prestigious airline JetBlue is celebrating its 24th anniversary these days. Regarding the date, the airline offers many discounts on travel tickets to its customers.



This week is the ideal week to take advantage of these benefits regarding JetBlue’s affordable prices. In fact, this five-day period started this Monday with one-way flights for just $49.00 USD.

The low-cost tours started on February 20 and will extend till May 15.

Several months are ideal for saving when flying. Travel promotions at that price included cities like Miami, Florida.

For example, this Tuesday JetBlue is offering up to $650.00 USD Discount In flight and hotel packages. The same applies to flight and cruise options.

reserved package

JetBlue reminds that this offer applies to travel between February 15 this year and January 5, 2025. To book, one must enter one of the codes broadcast by the airline on its website.

The codes according to the investment amount are:

– $25.00 USD off $500.00 USD with code CELEBRATE25

– $200.00 USD off $3,500 USD with code CELEBRATE200

-$350.00 USD less $5,000 USD with code CELEBRATE350

-$650.00 USD under $8,000 USD with code CELEBRATE650

The current package of offers will be extended till next Friday. Customers will also be able to earn points through the JetBlue Card. You’ll earn TrueBlue points, which add up quickly, in several ways: taking trips and participating in surveys.

Similarly, JetBlue customers will also be able to take advantage of the Paisley service. This makes it easy to choose hotels, car rentals and access theme parks as part of the trip.



