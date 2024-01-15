JetBlue offers discounts on flight packages this week

JetBlue Company announced several leap year offers, which include discounts for its customers.

We’re talking up to $629.00 USD in discounts on flights and hotels or flight and cruise packages. Therefore interested customers will have time till this Thursday to apply for it.

For its part, JetBlue announced in the North American press that ‘Leap Year’ meant an extra day of vacation.

“So get started with extra savings on flight + hotel and flight + cruise packages. Hurry up, book for 2/29,” one newspaper mentioned.

It should be clarified that these offers are available for flights between March 5 and January 25, 2025. Meanwhile, the amount of rebate will depend on the amount of investment.

Therefore, depending on the initial cost of the requested package, the discount obtained through the promotional code ranges between $129.00 USD and $629.00 USD.

But this is not all…

JetBlue also offers other discount codes on all-inclusive packages to Aruba, Punta Cana and Montego Bay.

Similarly, it also offers them reservations for Cancún, Nassau, Los Cabos and Santa Lucia until December 31 this year. This will be for flights till 15 November 2025.

Similarly, the JetBlue Vacations website highlights recommendations for destinations like Aruba ($626.00 USD per person). Similarly, there is Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, with prices starting at $326.00 USD per person; and Montego Bay, Jamaica, at a starting price of $422.00 USD.

However, customers should note that this offer is valid for only one package purchased. Therefore, it does not apply to other expenses such as tax fees and baggage check-in.

Additionally, promotional codes cannot be combined with other offers, split between multiple reservations or partially redeemed. We are talking about an offer that has no cash value and cannot be redeemed for money.

Finally, JetBlue argued that any changes to the reservation must be made before 11:59 pm Eastern Time on February 29. Therefore, any change or cancellation after that date will result in loss of discount.



