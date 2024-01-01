JetBlue promotes one-way flights priced under $50 through January 10 as part of “Big Winter Sale”

JetBlue Airlines starts the year with one-way flight offers for less than $50 For cities in the United States.

The New York-based company announced a “Big Winter Sale” promotion this week (Big Winter Sale) under which your customers can book discounted tickets for this season.

Offers will be available till January 10And apply at crossings between 17th and 27th March of this month.

On its website (www.jetblue.com), the airline highlights destinations in alphabetical order.

However, you can Filter search based on departure airport as well as desired destination, Or by price, starting with the most affordable offer.

Under this last option, This system offers travel to Boston, Massachusetts at a base price of $44 John F. Departure from Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

If you prefer to travel to Chicago, Illinois, or Miami, Florida from the same airport, a one-way ticket will cost you $54.

To Kansas City, Missouri, or Milwaukee, Wisconsin, you can travel for about $59,

Other options available are In Austin, Texas, or New Orleans, Louisiana, $79,

If you are interested in leaving America, You have the option to travel to the island of Aruba starting at $124,

Cost to travel to St. Martin or Turks and Caicos Islands is $129,

You can also book tickets to travel to Liberia in Costa Rica at the same price.

Offers for Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Cancún

In the case of the popular Cancún, JetBlue promotes flights from JFK starting at $134.

One of the cheapest tickets to the Dominican Republic is to land in Puerto Plata, Cost is $139.

To the neighboring island of Puerto Rico, reaching the capital San Juan, a one-way trip will cost $144,

Flights to Paris and London

JetBlue also offers Flights to Paris, France and London, England for $399 and $339Respectively.

It should be noted that, since the exemption is for one-way journeys, Return ticket price may be higher than you expect,

Promotions are in real time and dependent on availability, so they may change at any time,

Furthermore, they do not include the cost of other services such as luggage check-in.

