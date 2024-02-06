JetBlue will have five days of offers for its anniversary

On the occasion of its 24th anniversary, the American airline jetblue There will reportedly be five days of offers, starting this Monday with tickets starting at $49.

JetBlue is expected to announce a different offer daily through Friday, which will be available 24 hours a day.

Customers will be able to find out about the offers on the airline’s website.

In the case of this Monday’s rate, which starts at $49, it will apply to travel between February 20 and May 15 this year, it was reported.

JetBlue, based in New York, is the airline with the largest operations at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Isla Verde, but also has a presence at Meredita Airport in Ponce and Rafael Hernández in Aguadilla.

From San Juan, JetBlue offers nonstop service to 12 markets and operates more than 30 daily departures during peak periods.

JetBlue offers direct flights from San Juan to Boston (BOS); Hartford (BDL); New York (JFK); Newark (EWR); Washington (DCA); Raleigh/Durham (RDU); Orlando (MCO); Fort Lauderdale (FLL); Tampa (TPA); Punta Cana (PUJ); St. Thomas (STT); and Santo Domingo (SDQ).

recently, The airline said it would eliminate its flights between Meredith and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.