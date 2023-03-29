Jhoulys Chacin’s team wins at the Venezuela Game Show

Meridian Writing

During the Venezuela Game Show, held in the country between March 8 and 26 of the same month, great emotions were experienced and the best gamer and eSports talents in the country were celebrated.

The event was taking place in the parking lot of the Ciudad Tamanaco Shopping Center and was covered by BLOQUE DEARMAS, who traveled to learn the details of this important gamer convention.





Among the color notes of the event there is one that stands out above the rest and it is the triumph of the team of the Major League Baseball player, Jhoulys Chacín. It turns out that the former pitcher for the Colorado Rockies and the Caracas Lions had a team within the Venezuela Game Show.





Chacín’s representation, named Fusion Venezuela was competing in the game Valorant, a free-to-play multiplayer first-person hero shooter video game developed and published by Riot Games.

In the final of the Valorant tournament, those of Chacín were able to impose themselves on the Outer Savage team, after having beaten them on the Ascent map and the Icebox map. The prize money is