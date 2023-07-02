JID in Rock Werchter: Guaranteed in the hip-hop top three

In hip-hop terms, Rock Werchter prioritized quality over quantity this year. It was up to JID to ditch the bars after Zwangere Guy and Stormzy.

J ID Seen at Rock Werchter on 2/7

He was a member of Earthgang, he is good friends with as a member of J Cole’s Dreamville label. JID is probably best known to the general public for his contribution to ‘Shatru’. Luckily, that didn’t deter hip-hop fans: There was no soulless bombing at Club C.

The tent is half full – Lil Nas X is a tough competitor – leaving the rapper overwhelmed with enthusiasm at times. Songs were started before the rapper even had time to pick up his microphone, and songs like “Crack Sandwich” went down like (cheap) hot cakes.

The Atlanta rapper is primarily influenced by New York hip-hop, hence A Tribe Called Quest yell out And the ‘scenario’ was sampled. ‘Raider’ featured background images of American football – Jide himself was a talented player as a teenager.

On stage, he also proved himself to be a serious demagogue, urging everyone to ensure that the expected moshpit at ‘Stix’ was concluded safely. In ‘Workin Out’ the security personnel had to put their hands in the air.

Thanks to fans who copied his song word for word, this Belgian route felt like a home game that JID won with fingers crossed. give a few quick hugs and autographs and then go fanboying In Arctic Monkeys: His face shows that man is having a great day out here. Whoever was there was allowed to enjoy it.