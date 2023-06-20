Jihadi threats prevent referendum in many places in Mali

In Mali, citizens were able to vote on a new constitution in a referendum on Sunday. It was the first election in the African country since a military junta seized power in 2020, but due to the jihadist threat and political strife, the referendum has been canceled in several places in the country’s north and centre.

About 8.4 million Malians were allowed to say yes or no to the new constitution. Junta leader Colonel Asimi Goita casts his vote in Kati, near the capital Bamako. “I am confident that this referendum will open the way for a new Mali, a strong Mali, an effective Mali for the good of the people,” he said.

But reports from the rest of the vast country indicate that armed groups in the north have blocked the holding of a referendum in the strategic city of Kidal and a wider region, as expected. In the Menaka region in the northeast, where the Islamic State terror group is growing, voting was confined to the regional capital for security reasons.

An association of national observers (MODELE) supported by the European Union reported that more than 80 polling stations in the central region of Mopti, the epicenter of the violence in Mali, could not vote due to insecurity. more than ten years. Observers also spoke of a “terrorist attack” that disrupted the referendum in Bodio, also in the center of the country.

The Constitution consolidates the power of the President. Opponents argue that the text was prepared for the junta to retain power after elections planned for February 2024. Others oppose the new constitution for other reasons. For example, influential religious organizations are opposed to maintaining the separation of church and state.

The result is expected within 72 hours.