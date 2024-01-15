Jimena Baron revealed what’s in the smoothie she drinks in the morning and revolutionized the network

Jimena Barron shows the smoothie she drinks every morning – Credit: @Instagram: jimena

Jimena Barron usually uses her profile on the social network to share her daily life with her partner Matías Paleiro and her son Morrison “Momo”., Via Instagram, influential person Publishes family postcards with his more than six million followers, but he also dedicates a space to his travels, posing in front of the mirror or his exercise routine. Among her goals is to maintain a healthy life, as the narrator of “La Cobra” said herself. He showed off the smoothie he drinks every morning that contains collagen for the skin.

The artist highlighted that her daily routine is basically based on physical exercise and good diet, which is why she trains daily. In the last hours, ximena baron took part in stories The smoothie you drink every morning, from Instagram And it provides collagen to your body, and revolutionizes social networks.

Jimena Barron highlights her daily exercise routine – Credit: @Instagram: jimena

It was a smoothie made of frozen bananas, a few drops of vanilla essence, ice, milk, sweetener and two essential ingredients that give that touch to your drink: One tablespoon peanut butter and another collagen,

Collagen is an essential protein for the human body, Because it helps in strengthening joints, muscles and bones. Although it is one of the most abundant in the body, Its production may decrease in the coming years., For this reason, experts recommend consuming certain foods that contain it and that contribute to producing it naturally.

The smoothie that Jimena Barron shared – Credit: @Instagram: jimena

Jimena Baron told the trick to increase this protein in her bodyWhich also contributes to skin elasticity and prevents the appearance of wrinkles on the face.

Through your Instagram profile, Jimena Barron shared with her more than six million followers a theory she drew from her own experience And this sparked controversy on social networks. Singer of “The Spider” She highlighted the benefits of alcohol for her skinAs they saw it, and a dermatology specialist responded.

“My theory is that, since I have oily skin, when I go out and have a hard time, I drink too much; Alcohol dries out my skin, rids it of oiliness and makes it shiny., I think it means a lot and I wake up with better skin than ever in my entire life after Madam”; The actress also noted this.

The secret Jimena Baron shares: Does alcohol improve skin?

The artist himself called on experts to answer about his version. ,Are there any dermatologists or doctors who disagree with my theory? “I’m willing to listen to them, but I’m not willing to stop getting drunk from time to time,” she said with a touch of humor.

It should be noted that excessive and frequent consumption of alcohol can have negative consequences for health in general and the skin in particular. Meanwhile, an expert answered Baron’s question. ,I’m a dermatologist and yes, that’s why.“, He warned.