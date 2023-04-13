Jimin Beats Taylor Swift’s Billboard Record

A music like crazywhich had meteorically conquered the first place of the billboard last week, dropped 44 places just as quickly. The official Billboard chartThe hot 100is dedicated only to songs and the previous record in this condition belonged to Taylor Swiftwhen the American singer fell 33 places.

the abyss

Well, a few days after becoming the talk of the world, for being the first korean soloist k-pop to debut at number one on Billboard, Jimin surprised everyone with the monstrous drop in position on the chart. You armysfans of BTSprotested on social networks demanding a position from the billboard about a supposed disappearance of numbers collected in sales.

Despite this protest, there are those who say that the mass purchase of copies, as fans of the BTS, is a negative manipulation. Because it discards the organic criteria that a song usually needs to have to reach the top.

On the other hand, fans defend themselves by saying that organized purchases, made through joint efforts and IP address changes – due to the limitation of billboard of just one copy per fan – it’s the only way BTS and its members gain positions. Since they don’t have a presence on North American radio.

BTS records

Until today, the BTSas a group, has 26 entries on the Billboard Hot 100with ten top 10 appearances and six number 1 songs.