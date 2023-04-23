JK Rowling mocks boycott threats to HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series

The writer was involved in a controversy in 2020 when questioning an article that referred to “people who menstruate.”

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Writer JK Rowling mocked threats to boycott the series produced by HBO Max, which intends to reboot the universe of the Harry Potter book saga. On her official Twitter account, the author of the novels wrote that activists “are trying to organize yet another boycott of my work. This time of the Harry Potter TV series.”

“As forewarned is forewarned, I took the precaution of stocking up on ample champagne,” he continued. To a follower who said she was looking forward to seeing how the character of Peeves would be portrayed in the series, Rowling wrote that it’s 50% of the reasons she has for doing the work.

The writer was involved in a controversy in 2020 when questioning an article that referred to “people who menstruate.” In criticizing the article, Rowling said that it was not possible to deny biological sex, and that she did not accept the label “person who menstruates”, since she is a woman.

His comments had a bad effect on the universe of fans of the saga and even actors from the films were against his position, among them the interpreters of Hermione and the character that gives title to the series, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe.

