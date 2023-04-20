Joana Sanz shares a comparison with Shakira and an excerpt about her ex-husband’s betrayal

On the morning of this Thursday (20), Joana Sanzmodel and ex-wife of footballer Daniel Alves, used his personal Instagram account, where he has a follower base of over 980,000 people, to share an article published in the Spanish media. The report made a comparison between Joana and the singer Shakira.

The matter of The world shared in stories by Joana brings an excerpt that addressed the issue of betrayal committed by her ex-husband, the soccer player Daniel Alves. The text stated that this infidelity is a problem that affects many other famous people and that, often, the victim is the last to know.

In addition, the excerpt highlighted that, when the subject comes up, it becomes the object of public discussion, with opinions being issued about the intimate details of those involved and judgments being made both of the unfaithful and the betrayed. In other words, the betrayal of Daniel Alves against Joana Sanz it was treated as a subject that goes beyond the personal sphere and gains public dimensions, with an impact not only on the lives of those involved, but also on public opinion in general.

Joana Sanz and Daniel Alvez (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The newspaper publication also said: “alves, piqué or Achraf Hakimi. Each in their own way, they are some of the last hunters hunted. His ex-wives, the model Joana Sanzthe singer Shakira and the actress Hiba Abouk, are successful women, but female intuition, however admirable it may be, is not always capable of knowing the truth or distinguishing who they should never have fallen in love with. And if it’s already complicated to question the betrayal, it’s even worse to deal with the ‘he told me so’ from third parties”.

After two years of dating, in 2017, Joana It is Daniel Alves got married. This year, the Brazilian player was arrested and is being investigated for a report of rape. After the news of the event, the Spanish model, 29 years old, filed for divorce and is moving on with her life.

Cover Photo: Joana Sanz (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)