Joao Maldonado attacked: Daniel Ortega’s rival shot at least seven times in attack in San Pedro

Nicaraguan Joao Maldonado, an opponent of Daniel Ortega’s regime, was shot at least seven times in the chest and head during an attack in San Pedro de Montes de Oca in San Jose, the Organization for Judicial Investigation (OIJ) reported today.

Confidential sources close to Maldonado indicate that the 36-year-old man is under medical care at the Calderón Guardia hospital, which has led to significant police deployment in the area.

According to additional reports from OIJ, the attack occurred shortly before 11 a.m. near Universidad Latina, where Maldonado and his wife, Nadia Robledo, were stopped by men on motorcycles. Already injured, he continued to drive a 1993 Hyundai Excel vehicle, with license plate 392828, to the intersection of Calle de la Amaragura, where he managed to park and meet an advanced aid unit of the Red Cross and a private company. He was treated by another unit.

joao maldonado Joao Maldonado has been living in Costa Rica as a refugee since 2018. Last September, he reported death threats against him.

As for Maldonado’s wife, she was reported to have been hit at least twice, one of which was to the head. Additionally, the Judicial Police noted that ballistic evidence was found in the vehicle in which the victims were traveling. These were collected by bailiffs, who transported the car to the Forensic Science Complex for further forensic analysis.

san pedro shooting The OIJ indicated they found ballistic evidence in the vehicle. Photo John Duran (John Duran)

Several organizations have made public their support for the victims, among them the organization Together for Nicaragua, which issued a strong statement on January 10, 2024, condemning the attack carried out against João Maldonado and Nadia Robleto, whom they believe were members of the opposition. Prominent members tell. fight.

The organization strongly rejects the acts of violence committed by the dictatorial regimes of Ortega and Murillo from April 2018 to today as unacceptable in any context. They also called on the competent authorities of Costa Rica to investigate and punish those physically and intellectually responsible for this and other violent acts against political opponents of the dictatorial regime.