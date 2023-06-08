Joe and Nick Jonas auditioned for the same role in ‘Wicked’, which eventually went to Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”).

Filming is currently underway for a new film adaptation of the famous musical. Wicked, The lead roles as Elphaba and Glinda are played by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively. Jonathan Bailey, who you may know as Anthony bridgerton, will play the role of Fierro. But that role almost went to a Jonas Brother. Two auditioned for the role.

audition for the same role

in an interview with Diversity tells Nick Jonas about his audition for Wicked, “Yes, it’s true that I auditioned for the film. Me and Joe both went for the audition and both didn’t get the part. But that’s the life of an actor.”

“We both auditioned for the part of Fierro. I thought it went really well. I had a great feeling about it when I left the room. I am a huge fan of Sangeet and this is a role that I always thought would be fun to play. But I think Jonathan Bailey is going to do a great job and I believe the movie is going to be great.

In the same interview, Nick Jonas also spoke about his role in the indie film. the good half, in which he plays the lead role as Ren. The film will premiere next week at the Tribeca Film Festival.