Joe beats the tycoon – Biden refuses to pay US FOB PRO: Banks will pay his bailout, not citizens

Mexico City, December 12 (however).- The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, Promise After march 2023 crisis -which led to the closure of many banks-, which Bill Of recovery of financial institutions will not be covered by citizens, taxpayersContrast what happened in Mexico in the 1990s during the six-year tenure of Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León, with the creation of the Banking Fund for the Protection of Savings (Fobaproa).

Although the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assumed the cost of the rescue and intervened as often as necessary, it warned that there would be a strong outcome for the banks. His words are being fulfilled.

Starting in 2024 and almost a year after the financial crisis that caused the rift at Silicon Valley, Signature and Silvergate Capital banks, the big banks have a million-dollar account they need to assume. A bill that reaches eight billion dollars.

Journalist Miguel Jimenez, from the newspaper Country, reported that JPMorgan, one of the most important banks of the United States, has a debt of two thousand 900 million dollars to cover its rescue. Equally worrisome for institutions is the case of Wells Fargo, which will have to cover two thousand 100 million; Bank of America with 1.9 billion; And Citi still owns Banamex with $1.7 billion.

In the case of JPMorgan, despite having the largest bill, it was able to stay afloat due to its acquisition of First Republic, one of the banks affected by the March 2023 crisis. JPMorgan Chase reported a net profit this year of 49,552 million dollars, equivalent to a 31.5 percent increase in its annual rate. Despite this, it faltered last quarter: It declined 15.5 percent.

The bank this Friday announced its figures for the past year, which reflect the impact of interest rate increases, with net interest income rising by 33.8 per cent to $89.267 million. Subsequently, non-interest income grew by 11.1 percent and reached $68,837 million.

Overall, US Bank’s net income was $158,104 million, 22.9 percent more than the business figure recorded in 2022.

“2023 was a great example of our investment philosophy and strengths, as well as the value of being there for clients, as we always have been, in both good and bad times,” said Jamie Dimon, president and CEO of the unit. , who highlighted that JPMorgan Chase has a total loss absorption capacity of $514 billion and $1.4 trillion in cash and investments.

However, it closed 2023 with a net result of $49,552 million, which is 31.52% higher than 2022, and the largest in the history of the banking sector.

Its EPS was $3.04 ($3.97 per year), down from $4.33 last quarter. It ended 2023 with EPS of $16.23, up 34.24% from 2022. – Valen📈 (@valeneconomy_) 12 January 2024

As regards the expenses incurred, those not dependent on interest stood at $87,172 million and those related to them stood at $12,060 million. These figures were up 14.5 percent and 42 percent year-on-year.

On the other hand, Dimon has assured that recent regulatory and legislative proposals, including the Basel III norms, “could cause serious harm to consumers, companies and markets”, for which he called on regulators to promote “necessary adjustments”. “Strong Financial System.”

In the fourth quarter alone, the bank made a profit of $9,307 million, down 15.5 percent from a year earlier, while net turnover rose 11.7 percent to $38,574 million.

The entity specified that its accounts for the quarter show a net profit of $647 million attributable to First Republic Bank. Similarly, the item of provision for credit risk increased by 20.7 percent to two thousand 762 million dollars.

In March last year, two banks serving the tech industry collapsed due to massive withdrawals. Government agencies took emergency measures to shore up the banking system and the Democratic president pledged that his citizens’ savings would be safe.

But this stroke of luck was not the same for Bank of America, which reported closing 2023 at $24,866 million, compared to $26,015 million the previous year, equivalent to a decrease of 4.4 percent.

The bill that must be met for its rescue has been coupled with a decline in earnings as a market maker and an increase in late payment provisions, as reported by the bank itself.

Wells Fargo’s revenue rose 40 percent to $19,142 million. The gain was due to an increase in interest income, which increased from $44,950 to $52,375 million.

“While our improved results in 2023 benefited from the economic and rising interest rates, our continued focus on efficiency and strong credit discipline also contributed significantly,” said Charlie Scharf, CEO of Wells Fargo.

In Citi’s case, it announced a loss of $1,839 million during the fourth quarter of last year, compared to a profit of $2,513 million during the same period of 2022. “Very disappointing”: these were the conclusions of Jane Fraser, CEO of the bank.

For three days, the US government intervened after massive deposit withdrawals at two financial institutions Silicon Valley Bank, based in Santa Clara, California. It was the largest US banking collapse since Washington Mutual in 2008.

Silicon Valley Bank has already been hit by the difficulties technology companies have faced in recent months and the Federal Reserve’s strategy of aggressively raising interest rates to combat inflation.

The bank owns billions of dollars in Treasury bonds and other securities, which is common among banks because they are a safe investment. However, previously issued bonds have begun to decline in value because they pay less interest than more recent bonds, which were sold when the US central bank had already raised rates.

President Joe Biden assured that banking systems are safe, although markets are nervous, with people like academics and the deputy governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) saying such behavior would cause volatility in the Mexican currency for a week or two. ) Jonathan Heath and former Secretary of the Treasury Carlos Urzúa.

Banking regulators shut down California-based Silicon Valley Bank after billions of dollars were withdrawn from the institution amid rumors it did not have enough money. they also went bankrupt Signature BankBased in New York, and Silvergate Capital, which financed cryptocurrencies. But they intervened quickly to prevent more banks from being infected.

The Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve stressed that all depositors (not investors) of Silicon Valley Bank would be protected and be able to access their money. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed that the situation is a far cry from the financial crisis of 15 years ago, when the government had to bail out many white people by injecting them with liquidity. He declared, “We will not do this again.”

— With information from AP, Europapress and Dulce Olvera