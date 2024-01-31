Joel Embiid Left Out, Philadelphia 76ers Update Case

hours lived within the franchise philadelphia 76ers For the health of our biggest star, joel embiid, they are painful. Cameroon’s medical reports have been closely monitored over the past few days and the news is becoming less encouraging.

This morning of January 31st, through an article shared here full swingwe indicate that joel embiid He was scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury. On January 30, against the Golden State Warriors, the Sixers’ stats dropped again and what is expected is nothing positive for them or the NBA.

You may be interested in: Stephen Curry trembles: sets youth record in NBA

joel embiid out again

According to social network reports Adrian WojnarowskiSenior NBA writer for ESPN, the outlook remains unclear. “Star of the Sixers, joel embiid“He is out for Thursday’s game against Utah and will undergo additional evaluation of his left knee over the next 24 hours,” a team official told ESPN.Was seen in X’s post. A few minutes later he indicated that: According to the official, “Embiid is expected to return to Philadelphia and not join the team in Utah”.,

joel embiid He is in contention to be named the 2023-2024 NBA Most Valuable Player. His averages are higher than the averages he established in his career: 35.3 points per game, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 34.0 minutes of play. beats among favorites Nikola Jokic And Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,

You may be interested in: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving out: Dallas Mavericks made decision

Although he has the stats, MVP is in danger, because according to the rules nba They establish that a player must have 80% of the commitments in the season to qualify for this recognition. The star can lose a maximum of four more games, if he loses five he will no longer be eligible.