Joe’s has the largest Ferris wheel ever built on the coast of Belgium spinning in Middelkerk all summer

Who is taking it all to the next level this summer. And this can be taken literally as from Friday 30 June the radio station will move to the seafront of Middlekerk. on the Arthur de Greefplein, which rotates all summer long with the largest Ferris wheel ever built on the Belgian coast.

With an impressive height of 44 meters and 36 musical cabins, the wheel offers a breathtaking panoramic sea view on one side, a mesmerizing view of the picturesque interior on the other and the best of music in the background. Beneath the Ferris wheel, which DJs will make live radio on the sea wall every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June 30th between 12:00 and 22:00. They lift the mood with their infectious energy and great music.

Robin Wieserkens, Channel Manager Joe: ‘We bring the best of summer to Middlekerk. With the largest Ferris wheel on the Belgian coast, live radio and a big party every week, we aim for an unforgettable experience for young and old. What makes the Ferris wheel even more special is that in each cabin you can choose from an artist whose greatest hits you will hear. Clouseau, Tina Turner, Adele, The Starlings, Abba or Ed Sheeran, everyone can enjoy their music while floating above the shore.’

but that’s not all! On Saturday evenings, from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm, visitors to the wheel can go wild on DJ sets by Sven Ornelis and Bart-Jan Depretere among others. The summer beats will make everyone dance to their feet. In addition, a varied program full of activities is planned during the weekend and Joe has lots of surprises for his listeners throughout the summer. This way everyone has a chance to win the enchanting Sunset Apéros, which can be won every week.

The Ferris wheel can be found on Arthur de Greefplein in Middlekerk from 30 June to 3 September. The DJs who make live radio every Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 12:00 and 22:00 from Friday 30 June to Sunday 6 August.