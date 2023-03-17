John ft. Anitta, Marília Mendonça and more: music releases of the week | Music

This Friday’s list of releases is full of classics for all tastes. From rock to sertanejo, from national to international, among the main novelties are the single scoundrel, partnership of John with Anita and the posthumous album by Marília Mendonça .

Released on Sunday (12), the single crook debuted at #4 on the Spotify Brazil. the partnership of John with Anita it had more than 1.1 million streams in less than 24 hours and was the singer’s biggest debut on the audio platform. The clip, released on Monday (13), reached almost 3.5 million views on YouTube in just three days.

The unforgettable team Marília Mendonçawho died in November 2021, released the third part of the singer’s posthumous album on Thursday night (16). Royal Decrees — Volume 3 features four new tracks, including a medley. The music Lionwhich is part of the second volume of the album, has been at the top of the music charts for two months.

The Weeknd surprised fans on Tuesday (14) by releasing the deluxe version of the album starboy, originally released in 2016. The novelty was driven by the remix of the song die for youin partnership with Ariana Grande. In addition to this collaboration, the disc won two other tracks: Starboy, feat. Daft Punk and Reminder feat. A$AP Rocky & Young Thug.

Irish rock band U2 decided to revisit the past and re-record 40 of his hits to integrate the album Songs of Surrender, released this Friday (17). In the new work, the four members of the band even allowed themselves to rewrite some lyrics of songs like Pride. hits like One, Beautiful Day and With Or Without You are among the repackaged songs.