John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s relationship timeline

Nice couple won first place!

At the very least, it’s worth learning from John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who have been together since 2008 and married since 2010.

Krasinski, 44, and Blunt, 41, have proven themselves wildly successful — she starred in 2006’s “The Devil Wears Prada” and he became a star thanks to NBC’s “The Office” — as well, They worked together. “A Quiet Place” series of films. But the parents of the two little girls are also known for being totally sweet to each other.

“I wasn’t really looking for a relationship… and then I met her, and I was so nervous; I was like, ‘Oh my God, I think I’m going to fall in love with her,'” Krasinski said on “The Ellen Show” shortly after their 2011 wedding. “As soon as I shook his hand, I said, ‘I like you.’ So if anyone is looking for a way to pick up a girl, this is the way to do it.”

But what are the details of how this seemingly perfect couple came together? Let’s take a trip down Blunt-Krasinski’s memory lane, starting with a dedication to one of their films.

2006: John Krasinski goes wild for it ,the devil Wears Prada,

It’s almost legendary that Krasinski worked so hard on the 2006 comedy starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and his future wife. When he finally met Blunt, who plays Emily, one of Miranda Priestly’s dutiful fashion assistants, he asked her how many times she had seen the movie.

“Like 75 times,” he told Glamor in 2016. “I’m so lucky she stayed with me and I didn’t realize she was actually married to her stalker!”

2008: Fate brings them together in a restaurant

During dinner with his friend Justin Theroux, Krasinski noticed Blunt and a mutual friend at a nearby table and walked over, as Blunt recalled on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in 2018.

“I was in a restaurant. He was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend,” Blunt said. “He dropped off Justin and came to talk to us. He did not eat food. He just stood there and made me laugh.”

For their first date, the two ate pizza at Krasinski’s apartment in West Hollywood, he shared in a joint 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. That night, something happened between them that was “very precious”, Blunt declined to share details.

In 2022, Blunt mentioned on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that she still had the royal blue velvet jacket she wore that night – even though, in her words, it was a “terrible jacket”.

“I wore it on John and I’s first date and I didn’t throw it away,” she said. “This is a terrible jacket. It sits there, and I say, ‘That’s a terrible jacket.’

August 2009: They get engaged

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at “The Wolfman” Los Angeles premiere in February. 9, 2010, in Hollywood, California.

Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In October 2010, Krasinski shared on “The Ellen Show” that he and Blunt had brought home a new Labrador puppy a year earlier. They named him Finn, but this pup wasn’t the couple’s only move in 2009.

According to an interview with “Access Hollywood” in September 2009, Krasinski got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

“It was very informal,” he said. “I was nervous and off the whole nine yards. … There were unicorns, oceans and clouds, and she said yes. …we cried. And then everyone around us was crying.

Apparently, Ina Garten’s famous “engagement chicken” played a role. In 2021, Blunt said on iHeartMedia’s podcast “River Café Table 4” that she had already created the recipe before the proposal.

“Roasted chicken, who doesn’t love roasted chicken?” He asked.

July 2010: They got married

Krasinski and Blunt were married in a private ceremony at George Clooney’s home in Lake Como, Italy, People reported.

The bride wore a Marchesa Bridal custom cream chiffon sweetheart draped gown with embroidery, and the ring was a Neil Lane three-carat round diamond and platinum stunner.

February 2014: They welcomed a child

Blunt and Krasinski at the 18th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in January. 10, 2013, in Santa Monica, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In September 2013, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, confirming the happy update with E! news.

Their little girl arrived in February. On June 16, 2014, Krasinski tweeted a birthday message On X (formerly Twitter).

“Wanted to get the news out straight. Emily and I are so happy to welcome our daughter Hazel into the world today! Happy Birthday!” he wrote.

January 2015: Krasinski stops Blunt on stage to hug him

Who was more excited than Blunt to win a Critics’ Choice Award for her performance in “Edge of Tomorrow” in 2015? Possibly Krasinski, who ran onto the stage to give him a big hug and congratulate him during his acceptance speech.

June 2016: They welcomed baby No. 2

During the summer of 2016, the couple welcomed their second daughter, and then, Krasinski took For announcement.

On July 4, the actor wrote, “What better way to celebrate the 4th than to announce the 4th member of our family!!!” 2 weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet #Happy4th.”

Krasinski and Blunt at the 29th Critics’ Choice Awards in January. 14, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

2017: The couple announced their first film together, ‘A Quiet Place’.

not every couple wants to live And Work together, but Blunt and Krasinski work together. And they are proof that it can be fun.

In March 2017, news broke that the pair would share the screen in “A Quiet Place”, a creature feature Krasinski will also co-write and direct. The film became a sensation and grossed over $340 million worldwide, with Blunt winning a SAG Award for her performance.

During her acceptance speech (which Krasinski did not interrupt this time), Blunt said, “I’m going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the whole experience of doing this with you came directly to my mind.” Has touched the heart.”

The sequel, “A Quiet Place Part II” (again directed by Krasinski and starring Blunt), premiered in 2020; Further entries in the franchise are scheduled for 2024 and 2025.

2020-present: They are celebrating 10 years of marriage and are still going strong

Krasinski and Blunt were married for 10 years at the height of the pandemic, but it seems like the lockdown has only made them a stronger couple.

“Having John’s support means everything, because we are each other’s confidantes,” Blunt told People in December 2020. “That shared understanding has really been a very important foundation for me.”

Meanwhile, Krasinski remains her biggest fan. As he said at the parade in December 2022, “I wouldn’t be anywhere in my life without her. On a daily basis, but definitely… career-wise, as a father, she inspires me every day to be better in everything I do.”