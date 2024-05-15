John Krasinski and Natalie Portman will seek out the Fountain of Youth for Guy Ritchie

The film will be the product of a partnership between Apple TV and Skydance.

Thanks to the confidence gained from the success of family planning with Mark Wahlberg, the Apple TV/Skydance partnership continues. This time, to bring to life the next film of guy richie ,Snatch, Sherlock Holmes, Fountain of Youth, What’s missing is a catchy title, a credible director, a pair of stars loved by the masses…

According to deadline, John Krasinski And Natalie Portman This adventure film stars two protagonists in which they play a brother and sister who travel the world in search of the famous fountain of youth. They must use their knowledge of history to decipher the clues and follow the path that will lead them to immortality.

The film is written by james vanderbiltWriter of the screenplay for Amount, and also a producer on the project. Apparently like many other feature films in development in recent months, it was briefly put on hold during the SAG-AFTRA strike, even though it had already garnered a lot of attention. guy richie And John Krasinski,

There is no other information regarding this major project that will generate anticipation any time soon. Blue and CompanyNext film directed by John Krasinski Was recently presented in an adorable trailer. The film tells the adventures of a little girl who is able to see imaginary friends created by children.

Ryan Reynolds, steve carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Callie Fleming And John Krasinski are on display Blue and CompanyWhich will be released in theaters on 15 May 2024.