John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have a baby boy via surrogate mother

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have become parents for the fifth time. They now welcome son Wren Alexander, just months after the birth of daughter Estee Maxine.

Chrissy tells via Instagram that her fifth child was born with the help of a surrogate mother. “Thank you for this wonderful gift you gave us, Alexandra.” Hence the boy’s name is a special tribute to the surrogate mother.

not obvious

The model always dreamed of having four children. But then disaster struck in 2020: Chrissy and her partner John lost their third child, Jack, mid-pregnancy. Chrissy didn’t think she’d ever get pregnant again. “I didn’t want to go through that pain and loss again. And so we approached an agency that mediates surrogacy.

the perfect match

Still wanted to get pregnant again. This was possible thanks to IVF treatments. During that pregnancy, which led to the birth of daughter Asti, the couple came into contact with a surrogate mother, Alexandra. “I knew she was the perfect match.” And thus half a year later the son Wren was born. “Our hearts and homes are officially full.”

Chrissy not only shared the special story but also shared the first pictures of the little one. Wren clearly has her parents’ handsome genes and an already impressive head of hair.