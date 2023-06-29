John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have their fifth child with the help of a surrogate. Backbiting

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have had their fifth child shortly after the birth of daughter Estee. Son Wren was born with the help of a surrogate mother.

Teigen addressed the surrogate mother on Instagram on Wednesday, saying, “Alexandra, thank you for this wonderful gift you have given us.” The child’s full name is Wren Alexander and hence he is named after the surrogate mother.

In a lengthy post, Teigen says she’s “always wanted four kids.” In October 2020, the model and singer had a son, Jack, who died shortly after birth. “I didn’t want to experience that pain and loss again. So we contacted an agency that mediates around surrogacy.”

Teigen says that thanks to therapy, she still had the desire to become pregnant herself. it worked. During that pregnancy, which led to the birth of daughter Asti, the couple came into contact with a surrogate mother, Alexandra. “I knew she was the perfect match. And in the last few minutes of June 19th, Wren was born.”

Teigen and Legend previously had daughter Luna, 7, son Miles, 5, and daughter Estee (born in January of this year). Son Jack was born in 2020 and died shortly after birth. The model and singer have been together since 2006 and got married in 2013.

