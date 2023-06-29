John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have their fourth child with the help of a surrogate. Backbiting

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have their fourth child soon after the birth of daughter Esti. Son Wren was born with the help of a surrogate mother, Teigen said on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Thank you for this wonderful gift you gave us, Alexandra,” the model wrote to the surrogate mother. His son’s full name is Wren Alexander and hence he is named after his surrogate mother.

In a lengthy post, Teigen explained that she’s “always wanted four kids.” In October 2020, the model and singer had a son, Jack, who died shortly after birth. “I didn’t want to experience that pain and loss again. So we contacted an agency that mediates around surrogacy.”

Teigen explains that thanks to therapy, she still had the desire to become pregnant herself. it worked. During that pregnancy, which led to the birth of daughter Asti, the couple came into contact with a surrogate mother, Alexandra. “I knew she was the perfect match. And in the last few minutes of June 19th, Wren was born.”

Teigen and Legend already had daughter Luna, 7, son Miles, 5, and daughter Estee (born in January this year). All three children were born through IVF. The model and singer have been together since 2006 and got married in 2013.

