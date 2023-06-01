John Textor is the new president of RWDM: the American blames Thierry Daly for embezzlement of club funds

Earlier in the day it was learned that Thierry Daly had been fired from RWDM, the club he resurrected from the ashes of bankrupt RWDM and FC Brussels in 2015. Daly’s departure was confirmed on the club’s website this evening. In a lengthy statement, majority shareholder and brand new chairman John Textor outlined the club’s status since his arrival a year and a half ago.

Textor opened his statement by expressing his surprise at how little supporters knew about the way the club was run. The American began his story on December 24, 2021, when he acquired eighty percent of the club’s shares at Daley’s invitation. According to Textor, it was already explicitly agreed that the American would from that moment on make the final decision on important football matters.

During his first six months as owner, Textor says he did not make any major decisions because he first wanted to fully understand the club and its ambitions. However, a missed promotion in April 2022 changed things. In the summer of 2022, Daly will have already been removed from football decisions. In this context, he ensured, inter alia, that wage costs nearly doubled.

Textor criticizes the fact that RWDM started last season with an incomplete squad and even started with a “relegation line-up” on the opening day against Excelsior Wirton. The Americans also point out that the RWDM repeatedly objected to the arrival of Gustavo Barreto from sister club Botafogo, and that Julian Gorius, sporting director at the time, explicitly opposed the arrival of Crystal Palace defender Jake O’Brien, who Ultimately becoming one of the season’s revelations at RWDM. ,

There are no punches: Textor pointed out in his release that the RWDM’s sports department, under Daly’s direct leadership, had failed on three critical points. In addition to the failure to provide RWDM with a competitive team, he also points to the fact that not enough players of Belgian origin were supplied that would meet competition requirements. The latter is a response to Julien Gorius who, according to Textor, may have sowed fear among supporters after his dismissal by saying that Belgium’s identity was under threat. The billionaire then denied this, saying that Gorius had proposed nineteen players before the start of the season, only six of whom were Belgian.

Daly has not been spared in any way in the release. The former president has been accused of misappropriation of club funds, abuse of corporate authority and interference with corporate governance, violent and intimidating behavior resulting in a toxic workplace, and finally the expression of actions and statements that reflect the RWDM, a modern As incompatible with values. The football club is considered paramount in Brussels. All this led to his dismissal from all his positions at the club.

And so, for the second time this month, texters take the chair. A few weeks ago, at Olympique Lyon, another club in the Eagle Football Holdings network, he took over from Jean-Michel Aulas, the seven-time French national champion’s president for nearly 36 years.

Opposition to multi-club model

In his dialogue, Textor urged RWDM supporters that the club’s identity remain intact. “I am very attached to RWDM as a Brussels club with a strong Belgian core,” said the billionaire, who had already said on the evening of the title ceremony that he dislikes the multi-club model in which one party plays against the other. is above.

What will happen to Daly’s twenty percent shares is still a mystery. Daly was unavailable for comment on Wednesday.