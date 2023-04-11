John Wick spin-off release date announced

The story follows a young woman who seeks revenge against those who killed her family.



The film ‘Ballerina’, spin-off of John Wick, has a set release date. Lionsgate revealed that the new feature will hit theaters on June 7, 2024, the information was released on the Deadline portal.

The feature will have starred Ana de Armas (Blonde) and also features Catalina Sandino Moreno, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane and Anjelica Huston, in addition to a special participation by Keanu Reeves. The film will be directed by Len Wiseman and screenwriter will be Shay Hatten. Chad Stahelski, who directed the four original franchise films, will continue on this feature.

The story follows a young assassin who seeks revenge against those who killed her family. The character is an evolution of a concept presented in John Wick 3 – Parabellum, when Huston was presented as the owner of a dance academy that is, in reality, a school for assassins.

