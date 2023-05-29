Johnny Depp cancels due to injury, but Graspop remains unaffected (for the time being).

Johnny Depp (59) is in the rag basket. The actor has suffered an ankle injury from his busy schedule in recent weeks and has canceled concerts with his group Hollywood Vampires on doctor’s advice. The show at Graspop will continue as planned for the time being.

Depp and Hollywood Vampires — the group he and Alice Cooper founded with members of Aerosmith and Guns N’ Roses — announced the bad news themselves on Monday afternoon. “Unfortunately I broke my ankle,” Depp said. “It started as a small riff, but somewhere between the Cannes Film Festival and the performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Where Depp last week paid tribute to deceased guitarist Jeff Beck, ed.) Has it gone bad?

Johnny Depp's statement

On the advice of several doctors, Depp should now stay away from all kinds of activity. The three concerts in the US have therefore been postponed to a later date. “But I promise we’re bringing a great show to Europe,” Depp said. For example, Hollywood Vampires will perform in our country on Sunday, June 18 at Graspop. So this phenomenon is generally not at risk.

(dvg)