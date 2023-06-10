Johnny Depp: ‘Come back? I’ve never been away’

A magical and romantic day. This is how friends and family described Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s wedding day on February 5, 2015. She wore a cream veil over a long-sleeved dress, she wore a pearly white tuxedo, matching shoes, and black slacks. The party venue was Depp’s private island in the Bahamas, a tropical paradise where guests could snorkel to their heart’s content and enjoy meals prepared by renowned chefs. A warm breeze was blowing and the waves were lapping rhythmically to the music of the live band. An eyewitness said, “The bridal couple were bathed in a continuous glow of love.”

That glow didn’t last long. After two years of allegations, lawsuits, and public humiliation, Depp and Heard finalized their divorce in early 2017. With this, the galaxy was broken on paper, but the biggest blow was still to come. A year after the divorce, returned to the Herd Washington Post herself as “a public figure representing domestic violence”. Depp joined that fight and sued his ex for $50 million for libel. Suna is not a victim of domestic violence, but a perpetrator Pirates of the Caribbean-actor. in return, aquamanActress with $100 million counterclaim. Depp once again complains to British tabloids Sun Which was based on the excesses of the actor Herds.wife beater‘ Was bombed.

crazy allegation

In the spring of 2022, the John C. Depp II vs. Amber Laura Heard case begins. The broken marriage and subsequent lawsuit generated more ratings than the star couple’s films combined. #justiceforjohnnydepp video was clicked 18 billion times via Tiktok. Never before has there been so much interest in a court case. It had everything to do with the crazy and close-knit allegations flying back and forth in a Virginia courtroom. Heard emotionally said she had been abused by Depp since 2013. Notably, she shared an experience that she once stuffed a bottle inside her. ‘I didn’t know if the bottle he put inside me was broken or not. I couldn’t feel it, I didn’t feel anything.’

Depp may have used the bottle because, according to Heard, he suffers from erectile dysfunction. Defense counsel stated, “While Mr. Depp prefers not to disclose his erectile dysfunction, such a situation is relevant in relation to sexual assault, which involved Mr. Depp’s rampage and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard.” is included.” Actress. Depp himself would have ended the relationship by finding feces in his bed, which Heard had placed there as a joke. The actor laughed and said, “That turd was too big to be laid by a three or four kilo dog.”

Plus, Heard must have received several headbutts from her drunken boyfriend. Depp’s fingers are said to have snapped after he threw two bottles of vodka at Heard’s head. Later that evening he would write ‘I love you’ on the mirror with his blood. Heard was allegedly grabbed by the neck and threatened with death. Depp allegedly threatened to throw the pistol, their small Yorkshire Terrier, out the window of their car. “I agree that this is a very touching image, but it is absolutely untrue,” the actor replied casually. “Having a defenseless dog, who weighs barely five pounds, hanging out the window is not really something I enjoy, although I must admit I do have a keen sense of humor.”

After a six-week battle of attrition, Judge Penny Azcarett handed down her verdict on June 1: Heard is owed $10 million in damages, as well as a criminal fine for defamation. She was “incredibly disappointed” about this. “I am devastated that the mountain of evidence was not enough to counter my ex-husband’s unprecedented power, influence and pressure. But I am even more devastated by what this decision means for other women. Especially From that, Depp said he was “happy to have his life back after six years.”

new movie

He also did something that no other famous person in the #MeToo era has done: win over public opinion. Two months after the actor-cum-rock star was settled out of court for whistling, he and his good friend Jeff Beck were already performing in various cities in France. During that tour, Depp received a phone call from Maiwen Le Besco, a local film producer. Hasn’t he wanted to play the lead in her new costume drama sometime? Depp said during the film’s premiere, “At first I thought she had called me by mistake, but it turned out to be very serious.” Barry’s ZoneHer first major film in three years premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last month. The actor, sporting a pair of sunglasses, a handful of rings and the signature goti, received a standing ovation for just seven minutes for his return. Depp was clearly shaken. “So much terrible, terrible fiction has been written about me in recent years that I no longer want to follow it. I don’t understand why people are so worried about it,” he told the press shortly afterwards.

