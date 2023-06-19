Johnny Depp donates $1 million from his pre-trial

This is the story of the world famous – rather infamous – lawsuit between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The entire Internet was in awe of what happened during this trial for almost a year. Depp managed to get a substantial amount and now he plans to donate some of the profits to charity.

Johnny Depp’s career

Most people like the name Johnny Depp. This world famous actor of America was born on June 9, 1963 in Owensboro. From an early age, he is known in the acting world. For example, one of his first roles was a character A Nightmare on Elm Street, However, nowadays he is best known for roles in films Edward Scissorhands (1990), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) And of course as ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ Pirates of the Caribbeanfilm series.

is also in the first two parts of depp fantastic animal However, his role was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in Part 3, due to rumors and Amber Heard’s lawsuit.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp lawsuit

Once the trial between the two started, the story spread like wildfire on the internet. Two camps also emerged, ‘Team Amber’ and ‘Team Johnny’. Platforms like Twitter were filled with discussions between these groups trying to prove the credibility of their idols. As footage of the court case surfaced online, it was parodied and mocked.

Meanwhile, the trial is over and the jury has determined: Depp was the most credible and therefore won. For example, Heard had to pay $10,350,000 to her for breach of honor and good name. In addition, Depp also offered her a sum: Heard would get $2 million from him.

Johnny Depp donates money to charity

Depp is apparently a wealthy man. While $10,350,000 would be a large amount even for him, being a million more or less won’t make any difference to his overall net worth. So it should come as no surprise that the Hollywood star has decided to donate $1 million to various organizations.

Depp’s chosen charities include the Make-a-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Marlon Brando’s Tetiaroa Society, and the Amazonia Fund Alliance. Each of these foundations will receive $200,000 from him. This is definitely a wonderful feeling. In this way Johnny Depp still manages to weave a good ending to the dramatic adventure he had to endure.