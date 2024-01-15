Johnny Depp: Like Kate Middleton, the actor slammed for a doctored photo

Pinned congratulations. This Sunday, March 10, the royal family shared a never-before-seen photo of Kate Middleton on several image banks on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Intended to reassure supporters of the Crown, this photograph of the Princess of Wales had exactly the opposite effect. And for good reason, many Internet users have pointed out the change in image, sometimes against the background of absurd rumors, even putting pressure on the Princess of Wales to apologize and remove the photo from press agencies. Have inserted. This Monday, March 11, on the other side of the Atlantic, a modified photo caused a reaction on the web, as reported Metro in the process. In fact, hours after Robert Downey Jr. received the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in Oppenheimer (directed by Christopher Nolan), his friend Johnny Depp shared an archive photo to congratulate him. Except that the image, which shows the two actors in tuxedos with their arms crossed, has been modified.

Initially, he was not the man who played the Mad Hatter Alice in Wonderland Who Sits with the Eternal (directed by Tim Burton, 2010) iron Man In the image – taken during the Young Artists Unite event in Los Angeles in 1988 – but Sarah Jessica Parker, his partner at the time (from 1984 to 1991). Despite the post being deleted by the actor, who received an honorary Cesar in 2005, it was enough to elicit a widespread response on X (formerly Twitter).

“Let’s try again…”

If the first photo was immediately deleted, Johnny Depp wanted to congratulate his friend as he should. So, a few minutes later, its communications teams revealed two photos of those “Knew each other for a million years”, as told by Vanessa Paradis’ former partner. The two American stars come face to face with smiles on their lips during a program dedicated to the seventh art. “Let’s try again…” He then wrote with a touch of humor, before congratulating the man who won his first Oscar at the age of 58.

Article written in collaboration with 6media.

Photo Credit: jacovids-morrow/BestImage