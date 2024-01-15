Johnny Depp may make a comeback but it will disappoint

Some time ago, Johnny Depp was dropped by Disney from the Pirates of the Caribbean saga after his legal troubles regarding his affair with Amber Heard. Could this be a distant memory?

Whether we like him or not, it’s a fact: Johnny Depp is the face of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga. And it’s hard to imagine the films continuing without the presence of Jack Sparrow, a character who left a huge mark in both cinema history and global pop culture. Since he was fired, Disney regrets it as the production knows that many fans have been demanding his return.

Depp returning in Pirates of the Caribbean?

Disney plans to bring back Johnny Depp in the sixth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga. But things may be different than fans expect. As development continues on Pirates of the Caribbean 6, reports are emerging about Depp’s possible return, not as the lead star, but in a supporting role…

According to Daniel Richtman, always a very knowledgeable journalist, Disney plans to revitalize the franchise with new actors to continue the legacy of the iconic blockbuster. Thus, Johnny Depp may be invited to reprise his iconic role of Jack Sparrow. But only in a supporting role, much more than what he had played in previous films. This would be a way for Disney to avoid a 180 degree turn while also not losing too much face.

This strategy follows reflection on the future direction of the saga. Where the young actor will take command. This was fueled by rumors that Ayo Adebiri could be considered as Depp’s replacement, potentially playing a character inspired by real-life pirate Anne Bonny.

To your fellow boats!

Despite past controversies, a source close to Johnny Depp said that the actor is open to a collaboration with Disney if the project proves suitable. This stance is apparently shared by industry veterans, including former Disney executive and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who expressed his desire to see Depp reprise his iconic role.

However, Depp’s return raises questions about the relevance and effort required, especially when he has to settle for a supporting role. Plus, we imagine the check will be huge.