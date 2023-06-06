Johnny Depp No Longer in the Picture for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Sequel: Will the Movies Continue Without Jack Sparrow?

Now that all legal troubles are behind us for Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, fans have only one question: when will his character be back next? Pirates of the Caribbean movie?

After all, Captain Jack Sparrow is a super important character in the movie franchise. The film studio Disney did not want to show its cards. Until now, because in a conversation with The New York Times, Sean Bailey, one of the big bosses of Disney studios motion picture production, made some remarkable statements.

Regarding the future of the film series, Bailey said, “We think we have a really cool, exciting story that will pay homage to the films that have been made before and also have something new to offer.” He is yet to officially announce the sequel, but all the stars are in favor of it. There’s a big but… “We haven’t had any discussions with Johnny Depp about this project”, it seems.

Not entirely surprising news as Depp was openly disappointed that Disney didn’t support him during his lawsuits against him. The actor was infamous in Hollywood because of his lawsuit for fighting with his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actress accused Depp of domestic violence and excessive alcohol and drug use, among other things. As a result, he was a persona non grata for some time. While he is now being asked again for other film projects, it doesn’t look like we’ll see him again in a sixth film. Pirates of the Caribbean.