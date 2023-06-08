Johnny Depp ‘proud’ of daughter despite negative reactions

in review Rolling stone Refers to a number of problems that arose during the filming of the series. For example, Lily-Rose herself does not agree at all with the sexual approach of the male producers and is on the verge of leaving at times. Despite negative reactions, Lily-Rose continues to follow mirror However insists that Sam Levinson is ‘the best director’ he has worked with to date and that his opinion is ‘valued’ by him.

You can see more about the series in the video below.