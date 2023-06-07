Johnny Depp proud of daughter Lily-Rose despite bad reviews for ‘The Idol’

celebritiesLily-Rose Depp (24) is going to be seen in the controversial new series ‘The Idol’ on Streamz from Monday. She follows in the footsteps of her father Johnny Depp (59). And although the series has faced a lot of criticism, the American actor is a big fan. “The fact that she’s getting so much attention from ‘The Idol’ means she’s doing a good job.”

A source told the Daily Mail: “Johnny is thrilled that Lily is pursuing her career and taking on roles that challenge her.” “He thinks it’s great to see her as her own person and not let her career depend on her father’s success. She’s an actress herself.” Furthermore, the source also claims that the American actor is very proud of his daughter. “He’s proud of Lily-Rose’s success. The fact that she’s getting so much attention from ‘The Idol’ means she’s doing well.

“torture porn”

“The Idol” tells the story of pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), who begins a complicated relationship with nightclub owner and modern-day cult leader Tedros (Abel Tesfaye). The much-loved series also marks the TV debut of the singer, who is one of the producers of the series.

The series has been on Streamz since last Monday and has been surrounded by negative reactions. The main problem lies in the explicit sex scenes in ‘The Idol’. According to viewers and reviewers, he has no contribution to the story. For example, ‘Rolling Stone’ calls the series “torture porn”. In their review, the magazine also mentions several problems that arose during the filming of the series. For example, Lily-Rose herself does not agree at all with the sexual approach of the male producers and is on the verge of leaving at times. The Hollywood Reporter calls the show “regressive rather than cross-border”. According to many critics, ‘The Idol’ tries so hard to be shocking and innovative that the story becomes stale.

