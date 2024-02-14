culture news Johnny Depp returning to Pirates of the Caribbean? It would be possible, but under one condition that is already making fans scream

News finally came about Johnny Depp’s return to Pirates of the Caribbean. Unfortunately, it’s not certain this will please fans.

After the divorce case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which caused a stir on the Internet, Disney made a decision that disappointed more than one fan. In fact, American company had decided to remove Johnny Depp’s contract Shortly after the announcement of the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film.

As a reminder, the lawsuit that ran between 2020 and 2022 pitted the two actors who had a relationship between 2012 and 2016 and who ultimately divorced in 2017. They accused each other of domestic violence, Both were ultimately found guilty, although the verdict was mostly seen as a victory for Johnny Depp (hear that he was ordered to pay the sum of $10.35 million).

Jerry Bruckheimer raises hopes of seeing Johnny Depp play Jack Sparrow again

I looked into it and Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be partially set in Haiti and the female protagonist will be Haitian. They also want Johnny Depp to return, not just in the lead role pic.twitter.com/Ayhk390lrw – MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) 9 February 2024

In March 2023, Pirates of the Caribbean saga creator Jerry Bruckheimer brings hope back to fans, Asked about the star’s return to the microphoneentertainment tonighthe declared ” we will see. I will love. I would love to have him in the movie, that’s all I can tell you , Now it’s the Internet’s turn to join the story, And Internet user MyTimeToShineHello, a regular follower of rumors and leaks, brings potentially good news. , I inquired and Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will take place partly in Haiti and the female protagonist will be Haitian. Plus, they want Johnny Depp to return, but not in the lead role » he announced in an X post (formerly Twitter).

Ayo Edebiri headlines and angry fans

Information that relates to rumors spreading about this fact Actress Ayo Edebiri may be the headliner of the next feature film, Thanks to her role in the series The Bear: Eat In or Take Out, she became the winner of the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. However, the news disappointed audiences who connected with the eccentric Jack Sparrow. , This film is going to fail. You can’t make a pirate movie without making Depp the star » The first one is angry. , Johnny has made it clear many times that no amount of money will bring him back. And he should not go back there. the franchise is dead without him » Adds one second.